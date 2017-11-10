TPP leaders' meeting fails to materialize amid disputes

A planned meeting of leaders of the 11 countries in the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP) to decide on the fate of the trade pact did not take place Friday, amid disagreements over how to take it forward without the United States.



Even before the planned meeting, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had told the president of Peru -- a TPP member -- that he welcomed a broad agreement reached at the TPP ministerial meeting.



The original 12 countries had reached agreement on the TPP in 2016, but Trump withdrew, throwing its very survival into doubt.



TPP countries are discussing suspending certain provisions of the original agreement to avoid having to renegotiate it and potentially, in the long term, to entice the United States back.



Malaysia is one of the 11 TPP countries.

