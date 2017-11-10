Bitcoin slides by over $1,000 in less than 48 hours

Bitcoin dropped below $7,000 Friday to trade more than $1,000 down from an all-time high hit on Wednesday, as some traders dumped it for a clone called Bitcoin Cash, sending its value up around a third.



As bitcoin tumbled, Bitcoin Cash, which was generated from another software split on Aug.1, surged, trading up as much as 35 percent on the day to around $850, according to industry website Coinmarketcap.



Bitcoin Cash's transactions are processed in so-called "blocks" that are larger in capacity than bitcoin's, so can therefore in theory allow for more transactions to be processed at any given time, making transaction fees much cheaper.

