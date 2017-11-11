China broadens foreign access to its giant financial sector

China will raise foreign ownership limits in financial firms in a step granting access to a tantalizing multitrillion-dollar financial services market, as the world's second-biggest economy seeks to position itself as a major global finance hub.



China has been sluggish to give foreign players more access to its financial sector, but has promised to quicken the pace as foreign investment into Asia's economic powerhouse slows.



Foreign financial firms are still small players in the financial sector, and the sheer size of the market is a big lure for overseas players.



Foreign banks account for just 1.4 percent of the total 181.7 trillion yuan ($27.37 trillion) of banking assets in China, according to a 2017 study by KPMG.



China will drop foreign ownership restrictions on local banks and asset management companies, Zhu said.



Full foreign ownership of local firms involved in the futures, securities and funds markets will not be permitted until after three years, while full overseas ownership of insurance firms will be allowed only after five years.



For most foreign investment banks, including the likes of Goldman Sachs, the prospect of playing in a huge market seemed too good to pass up.

