China gave Trump a win on trade and he didn’t even know it

American and other securities firms scored what looks like a big win Friday when China announced new rules allowing them to own 51 percent stakes in joint ventures. It's just the sort of market-opening move President Donald Trump was seeking on his first trip as president to Beijing.Except that Trump didn't know it was coming.



It is the single most-important thing that happened while Trump was in China, business experts agree, and he would have been well within his rights to trumpet it on Twitter.



And yet it didn't even merit a mention in the 1,392-word statement the White House released about what happened while Trump was in China.



U.S. officials sought to downplay the significance of the development, saying it's just one small step when China needs to fundamentally remake its approach to letting foreign investment onto its shores.



In one way, the lack of notice to Trump reflects a very Chinese approach to such matters, to do things that benefit China, and only in the manner and in the timing that suits China's needs.



In another way, it puts the relationship between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in a clearer light.

...