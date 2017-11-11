Asia-Pacific forum sticks to free-trade gospel despite Trump

An annual Pacific Rim summit is sticking with its tradition of promoting free trade and closer regional ties, shrugging off President Donald Trump's "America First" approach.



Trade ministers from 11 Pacific Rim countries announced an agreement on pushing ahead with a free-trade deal whose destiny was uncertain after Trump dropped it.



The U.S., originally the biggest TPP economy, had been one of the trade deal's most assertive supporters before Trump took office. Trump has said he prefers country-to-country deals and is seeking to renegotiate several major trade agreements, including the North American Free Trade Agreement.



In a speech to an APEC business conference on Friday, Trump lambasted the World Trade Organization and other trade forums as unfair to the United States and reiterated his preference for bilateral trade deals.

...