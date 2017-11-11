Chinese spend billions online shopping on 'Singles Day'

Chinese consumers are spending billions of dollars shopping online for anything from diapers to diamonds on "Singles Day," a day of promotions that has grown into the world's biggest e-commerce event.



China is already the world's largest e-commerce market and the share of online-shopping that makes up all consumer spending grows every year. Boston Consulting Group forecasts online spending will rise by 20 percent a year, hitting $1.6 trillion by 2020, compared with 6 percent growth for off-line retail.

