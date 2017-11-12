EU Brexit chief preparing for 'possible' failure

EU Brexit chief Michel Barnier said Sunday that he is making contingency plans for the "possible" failure of divorce talks with Britain, which he has given two weeks to reach preliminary agreement on key issues.



On Friday Barnier gave Britain a two-week ultimatum to make concessions on a divorce agreement if it wants to unlock the next phase of talks in December.



He said it was "vital" for Britain to increase its offer on its exit bill -- which a figure senior EU officials put at up to 60 billion euros ($70 billion) -- to open up talks on a future trade deal.

...