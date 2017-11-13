Ghana’s maritime boundary victory to spark oil bounty

Ghana's "long and arduous journey" to boost offshore oil exploration and extraction will be fueled with billions of extra dollars after a key court victory over its neighbor Ivory Coast.



Ghana has produced oil commercially since 2010, leading to a burst of growth that transformed it into an emerging economy, piquing the interest of global investors.



TEN field reserves are estimated at 306 million barrels of oil while the wider Tano Basin, which was the subject of the boundary dispute, holds the equivalent of 3 billion to 4 billion barrels.



"That is really what was at stake in this ruling," said Acheampong, from analysts IHS Markit.



And with the area already known for being rich in oil and gas resources, he said there was likely even more to be discovered.

...