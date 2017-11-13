Fears for global trade as Trump fires first shots to kneecap WTO

Mr Trump has also signalled that he will pursue an even bigger scalp: the World Trade Organization, which as the Gatt's successor since the 1990s, has acted as the global trade referee.



The US is now blocking appointments for two vacancies on the seven-strong appellate body that ultimately rules in trade disputes, which could kneecap the global trade referee.



In the 1990s he helped his political mentor, former Republican presidential candidate Bob Dole, push for the creation of a US commission to review WTO decisions that the US lost.



One of his ideas would have required the US to consider leaving the body should it wrongfully, in US eyes, lose three WTO rulings in a five-year period.



Mr Lighthizer's criticism of the WTO and the system are broader still.



The US is also not alone in expressing concerns about WTO dysfunction.



Importantly, the WTO is only just beginning to tackle the issues raised by digital trade and ecommerce.

...