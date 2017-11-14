Bitcoin claws back over $1,000 after losing almost a third of value

Bitcoin surged Monday, recovering more than $1,000 after losing almost a third of its value in less than four days as traders bought back into the volatile cryptocurrency.



Consequently, analysts said, some of those who see low fees as important to the future of bitcoin were selling it for a clone called Bitcoin Cash that spun off from the original in August.



Bitcoin Cash tripled in value at the end of the week as bitcoin slid, reaching an all-time high just below $2,000 Sunday and briefly overtaking Ethereum as the world's second-biggest cryptocurrency.



But traders bought back into the original bitcoin Monday, sending Bitcoin Cash plummeting.

...