CEOs to May: Speed up Brexit talks to avoid exodus

British Prime Minister Theresa May needs to speed up negotiations with the European Union, business leaders told her Monday, amid concern that Britain will crash out of the world's biggest trading bloc without a deal.



May had invited 15 business groups from Britain and continental Europe for talks in her Downing Street office to urge them to back her Brexit strategy and persuade companies not to move overseas.



May wants to agree with the EU the broad outline of a so-called implementation period of around two years after Britain's exit from the EU in March 2019 .



Talks between Britain and the EU are currently deadlocked.

...