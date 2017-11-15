Central bankers to slowly cut off easy money

Four of the world's top central bankers promised Tuesday to keep openly guiding investors about future policy moves as they slowly withdraw the huge monetary stimulus rolled out during the financial crisis. After pumping some $10 trillion into financial markets since the 2008 crisis – driving many to record highs – the Federal Reserve, European Central Bank, Bank of England and Bank of Japan are now trying to wean investors off easy money without causing an upset.



The Fed is looking at its fifth rate increase and the BOE raised its own rate this month for the first time in 10 years.



Fed governors talk on an almost daily basis, Kuroda speaks frequently and some of the ECB's 25 rate-setters appear to live a life of their own, sometimes giving speeches at odds with the ECB's main policy lines.

