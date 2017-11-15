Eurozone growth eclipses U.S. economy, set to be best in decade

The eurozone's annual economic growth rate outstripped that of the United States in the third quarter setting up 2017 as the best year for the currency area since financial markets crashed a decade ago.



Eurostat, the European Union statistics office, confirmed a preliminary estimate that eurozone gross domestic product grew 0.6 percent from July to September from the previous quarter and on a year on year basis was 2.5 percent higher.



This was higher than the 2.3 percent year-on-year rate for the U.S. economy, which had been growing faster than the eurozone. However, The U.S. quarterly numbers were slightly better than the eurozone's at 0.7 percent.



Outside the bloc, eurozone growth also exceeded that of Britain, the EU's second-ranked economy which will leave the bloc in March 2019 .

