Europe shares at seven-week low as weak earnings weigh

European shares stayed stuck at seven-week lows Tuesday as a fall in commodities-related sectors and telecoms firm Altice outweighed a buoyant tech sector.



While materials stocks and oil firms were the biggest sectoral fallers due to a pullback in oil and copper prices, the biggest individual faller was Altice, which plummeted more than 13 percent after Morgan Stanley cut its price target on the stock by 34 percent, adding to pressure on the shares which are already down 46 percent this year.



Italy's Saipem was another big faller, down over 7 percent after it was removed from the MSCI Italy Index, while utility RWE dropped 5.6 percent after an earnings update.

...