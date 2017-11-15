Airbus ends order dearth at Dubai show

Airbus has come under pressure to regain ground on archrival Boeing Co. at the show after a widely expected deal for about 36 A380 aircraft from Emirates failed to materialize on the first day and there were no other orders to announce on the following day.



Among prospective orders are accords with EgyptAir Airlines Co. for A320neo single-aisle aircraft, as well as a deal with Dubai-based discount carrier FlyDubai, which is negotiating for as many as 175 narrow-body planes, said the people, who asked not to be identified as talks are private and an agreement may change or get delayed.



Boeing isn't done with deals yet, either.



Instead, Boeing stole the limelight with a $15.1 billion deal from Emirates for its 787 Dreamliner, followed shortly thereafter with a follow-up accord with Azerbaijan Airlines.

