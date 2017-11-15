Airbus to sell 430 planes to Indigo for $49.5 billion

Airbus announced on Wednesday that it will sell 430 airplanes to U.S. firm Indigo Partners for $49.5 billion in the European firm's biggest deal ever.



Airbus' previous biggest-ever sale came in August 2015, when it sold 250 A320neos to Indian budget airline IndiGo, a deal estimated to be worth $26 billion at list prices.



Until Wednesday, the only major deal announced at the Dubai Air Show came on Sunday, when long-haul carrier Emirates purchased 40 Boeing 787-10 Dreamliners in a $15.1 billion deal.



Emirates now relies solely on the Airbus 380 and the Boeing 777 for its flights, making it the largest operator of both.

