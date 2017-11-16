Stock markets retreat as oil slides

Global stock markets dropped Wednesday as sliding oil prices and U.S. tax doubts prodded investors to lower their risk exposure, traders said. London's benchmark FTSE 100 index closed the day down 0.6 percent, dragged down by falls in heavyweight oil and mining share prices.



Both Glencore and BHP Billiton ended the day down around 1.4 percent, with shares in Rio Tinto shedding around 0.9 percent.



The latest losses in oil prices followed a drop of 1.9 percent in the value of the main U.S. contract and 1.5-percent decline for Brent North Sea crude Tuesday.

...