Sterling unmoved by retail sales data; Brexit eyed

Sterling was only a touch higher Thursday as investors largely ignored marginally better-than-expected retail sales data, focusing instead on uncertainty around Brexit negotiations.



Sterling was up slightly on the day at $1.3186, having spent this month in a tight $1.30 to $1.32 band.



Wednesday's numbers also showed the number of people in work in Britain fell by the most in more than two years in the three months to September, in the latest sign of weakness in Britain's Brexit-bound economy.

...