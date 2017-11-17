Economic empowerment of women boosts growth: Citi

Improving gender equality could significantly boost growth in advanced economies over the coming decades, according to Citigroup Inc.



Tackling the factors excluding women from work would achieve more than structural reforms currently proposed in the U.S. and Europe, Citi researchers including chief global political analyst Tina Fordham and head of global economics Ebrahim Rahbari said in an 84-page report published Thursday.



Female participation rates are often significantly below those of men, even in advanced economies.



The share of women working or actively looking for work in OECD countries averaged 64 percent last year, compared with a male participation rate of 80 percent.

