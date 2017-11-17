Recovery rally for European stocks leaves oil behind

European shares enjoyed a recovery Thursday, snapping their longest losing streak since October 2016 as the cyclical sectors that had driven a marketwide sell-off made a comeback, though oil was a weak spot.



Shares in energy firms lagged, however, with Europe's oil and gas index hitting a one-month low after Reuters reported that Norway's trillion-dollar sovereign wealth fund had proposed to drop oil and gas companies from its benchmark index.



French telecoms firm Bouygues rose 5.2 percent after raising its profitability goal for the year, buoyed by a robust 37 percent jump in nine-month operating profits.



Overall the MSCI EMU index of eurozone companies is tracking earnings growth of 10.7 percent in dollar terms for the third quarter, with basic materials, financials and technology the main drivers of earnings beats. The broader MSCI Europe index is delivering 10 percent earnings growth.

