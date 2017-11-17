Russia shores up Venezuela, but help might not be enough

Venezuela may be sanctioned, abandoned and starving, but the Latin American country still has Russia.



Russia, though, is trying to shore it up with an agreement to reschedule its debt, essentially admitting it won't be repaid soon, if at all.



As part of Wednesday's debt deal, Russia is also trying to rebuild trade ties with Venezuela, including with supplies of wheat to help ease food shortages.



Rosneft is hoping PDVSA will swap the collateral it holds in that deal – an almost 50 percent stake in U.S. refining arm Citgo – for assets in Venezuela that would be harder for the U.S. to reach with sanctions.

