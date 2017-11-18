U.S. tax cut plans may spur rush, then slump

Slashing taxes may give the U.S. economy a temporary boost but the "sugar rush" may cause deeper problems ahead, investors at the Reuters Global Investment 2018 Outlook Summit in New York said. U.S. equities have rallied this year, partly on hopes that promises by President Donald Trump to cut taxes will come to fruition.



Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate earlier this month unveiled dueling proposals to slash corporate taxes to 20 percent from 35 percent.



The U.S. economy has been showing steady but underwhelming annual growth since the last recession in 2007-2009 while the S&P 500 Index has risen around 15 percent.



The Senate plan would also guarantee permanent tax reductions for corporations but only temporarily lower tax bills for individuals and small businesses.



However, a number of U.S. corporations are saying they would use a tax reform windfall to buy back shares, retire debt and other shareholder-friendly moves.



