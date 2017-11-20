EU to vote on relocation of agencies after Brexit

The fight for some of the most prized spoils of Brexit comes to a climax on Monday when 27 EU states pick the new host cities for two London-based regulatory agencies.



In a process only half-jokingly compared to the Eurovision Song Contest, ministers will vote on where to relocate the European Medicines Agency and European Banking Authority.



Both are currently based in London's Docklands business district but must move when Britain leaves the bloc in March 2019 because EU agencies are not allowed to be based outside the union.



In an unusually complex procedure -- even for the EU -- each country will have six points to distribute for each agency, including three to give to their first choice, two to their second and one to their third.

...