European stocks brush aside German political uncertainty

Stock markets in Europe and the euro currency held their own Monday despite political uncertainty in Germany after talks on forming a new government collapsed stoked talk of new elections. With the U.S. heading into a long holiday weekend, trading volumes this week is expected to be relatively modest.



In Europe, Germany's DAX was up 0.3 percent at 13,026 while France's CAC 40 rose 0.3 percent to 5,333 .



U.S. stocks were heading for a tepid open, with Dow futures and the broader S&P 500 futures down 0.1 percent.



Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.6 percent to finish at 22,261.76 and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.2 percent to 5,945.70 .

