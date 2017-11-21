Bitcoin’s white-knuckle ride continues past $8,000

Bitcoin's relentless and volatile rally shows no sign of abating, with the world's largest cryptocurrency defying growing bubble fears to hit yet another milestone.



Bitcoin rose as much as 6.7 percent to a record $8,224 as of 9:27 a.m. in New York.



CME Group Inc., the world's biggest exchange, will start offering futures trading on bitcoin next month, while senior executives at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Citigroup Inc. have said they are researching cryptocurrencies and the blockchain technology that underlies them.



Bitcoin has advanced more than 700 percent this year and now boasts a market value of more than $130 billion.

...