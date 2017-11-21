US stocks rise, shrugging off German political turmoil

US stocks rose early Tuesday, joining European markets in shrugging off unease over German Chancellor Angela Merkel's inability to establish a ruling coalition.



Time Warner rose 1.2 percent and AT&T edged up 0.1 percent a day after the Justice Department sued to block AT&T's proposed $85 billion takeover due to antitrust concerns.



Lowe's, a home-improvement retailer, dipped 0.2 percent after reporting that third-quarter revenues rose 6.5 percent to $15.7 billion, boosted in part by hurricane-related spending.

