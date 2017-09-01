Toshiba says three groups vying for prized chip unit

Toshiba said Thursday that three groups are vying for its memory chip business, as reports said Apple has jumped into the race with a consortium offering to pay about $20 billion for the unit.



Toshiba did not mention Apple, which has joined the Bain-led consortium, according to reports in Japan's Nikkei business daily and top-selling Yomiuri newspaper.



Earlier reports said Bain brought Apple into the bidding group to stay in the running as Toshiba leaned toward a deal with Western Digital.



Toshiba is the world's No. 2 supplier of memory chips, behind South Korean titan Samsung.

