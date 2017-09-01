Disappointing U.S. jobs data dents dollar

Disappointing U.S. jobs data hit the value of the dollar Friday, although equity markets around the world headed into the weekend with gains after a volatile week.



U.S. job creation slowed in August, with the non-farm payrolls (NFP) data showing that the world's largest economy added 156,000 net new positions for the month, which was far fewer than expected.



The dollar plummeted in the moments after the jobs numbers were released, but quickly regained most of its losses.



The dollar did manage to gain against the euro however, as shortly after the US jobs data, a Bloomberg News report said the European Central Bank (ECB) may not decide what to do about its bond buying programme until the end of the year.



London showed a 0.1 percent gain in afternoon trading, while Frankfurt rose 0.8 percent and Paris 0.9 percent.



Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.1904 from $1.1910 at 2100 GMT on Thursday



Dollar/yen: DOWN at 109.91 yen from 109.97 yen

...