Slow recovery denies relief to Greeks

Two years after the leftist government of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras nearly crashed Greece out of the euro, and eight years after the country plunged into economic crisis, employment numbers are finally improving.



Tsipras himself recently said his administration has created 300,000 jobs since taking over in 2015, and expects the economy to grow by nearly 2 percent this year.



Try telling that to people like Yiannis, who works at an Athens brasserie from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m. (16:00 GMT to 01:00 GMT) every day for 30 euros ($35) – and one or two days of rest per month.



According to the OECD, part-time work – qualified as fewer than 30 hours per week and once considered an oddity in a country of small family-run enterprises – has nearly doubled these past 10 years to over 11 percent of total employment.



The Bank of Greece says fewer restrictions in the job market – enthusiastically endorsed by the country's international creditors – have created 150,000 part-time jobs in the last two years.

