Stocks dip, yen and gold gain after North Korea test

Stocks and the dollar fell Monday while the Japanese yen, gold and sovereign bonds rose after North Korea's most powerful nuclear test to date dampened investor appetite for risk.



The pan-European STOXX 600 lost 0.4 percent, led by a 0.7 percent fall in banks.



The dollar, down 0.3 percent against the basket of currencies used to measure its broader strength, fell 0.6 percent to 109.60 yen, having been as low as 109.22 and off a whole yen from late Friday.



The Swiss franc, also viewed as a safe place to park money, rose 0.8 percent to 0.9579 per dollar.



Safe-haven gold was up 0.8 percent at $1,336 an ounce, having risen to $1,339.47, its highest in nearly a year.

...