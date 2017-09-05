WTO reverses ruling against Boeing 777X tax credits

The World Trade Organization delivered a setback to the European Union in a long-running trade row with the United States over aircraft subsidies Monday, reversing a ruling that Boeing had received prohibited support for its newest jet.



Prohibited subsidies are a form of aid that the WTO's 164 members consider exceptionally market-distorting and are automatically banned wherever they are proved to exist.



The EU may use evidence from the case to try to widen a previous successful claim against earlier versions of the same tax credits, meaning that although the EU's latest gambit failed, the 13-year-old WTO legal treadmill continues.

