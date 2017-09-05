EU approves German rescue loan to insolvent Air Berlin

The European Commission Monday approved Germany's plans to grant insolvent Air Berlin a 150 million euro ($180 million) loan to allow it temporarily to serve passengers while selling off its business.



The 28-nation EU executive effectively refuted critics who say the German government is offering state aid for rival airline Lufthansa to build a monopoly with Air Berlin assets.



It said the German government on Aug. 15 had notified the commission of its intent to grant a bridging loan to Air Berlin after Etihad, the main shareholder, withdrew its financial backing for the insolvent firm.

...