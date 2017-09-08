Senate advances nomination of Quarles to Fed board

A U.S. Senate committee Thursday voted to advance the White House's nomination of Randal Quarles to the Federal Reserve's board of governors, a further boost for President Donald Trump's plan to loosen Wall Street regulations.



Quarles, a prominent investor and former Treasury official, was confirmed by the Senate Banking Committee as vice chairman for supervision at the Fed, a post that will be in the spotlight as the Trump administration looks to unpick the regulations brought in to rein in banks after the 2008 financial crisis.



Quarles will also vote on monetary policy as a member of the Fed's board of governors.

...