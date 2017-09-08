Russia: Venezuela has problems fulfilling obligations on debt

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told reporters Friday that Venezuela is having problems fulfilling obligations on its debt to Russia.



Venezuela owed Russia $2.84 billion as of September last year.



The news comes after President Nicolas Maduro said Venezuela would keep paying its foreign debt, despite an economic crisis and U.S. financial sanctions, but was also hoping to talk to bondholders soon.



Calling Maduro a "dictator", U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order last month that prohibits Americans from dealing in new debt issued by the Venezuelan government or PDVSA.

...