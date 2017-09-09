Maduro set to shun dollar for yuan, others

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said his cash-strapped country would seek to "free" itself from the U.S. dollar next week, using the weakest of two official foreign exchange regimes and a basket of currencies.



Maduro was referring to Venezuela's "DICOM" official exchange rate in which the dollar buys 3,345 bolivars, according to the central bank.



A thousand dollars of local currency bought when Maduro came to power in 2013 would now be worth only $1.20 .



Maduro says this is part of an "economic war" waged by the opposition and Washington, with the aim of ousting his unpopular incumbent government.

