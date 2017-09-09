ECB policymakers said to agree on cutting stimulus

European Central Bank policymakers agreed at their meeting Thursday that their next step would be to begin reducing their monetary stimulus, three sources with direct knowledge of the discussion said.



The ECB left its policies unchanged Thursday.



The ECB declined to comment on the report, which pushed the euro and government bond yields in the single currency bloc higher.



Even Germany's central bank governor Jens Weidmann, who has long called for the ECB to step off the QE pedal, struck a conciliatory tone Friday.



Maintaining the cap and the program's other self-imposed constraints would curtail the purchases as the ECB is already approaching its limit in several countries – notably Germany, the eurozone's biggest economy and the ECB's top critic.

...