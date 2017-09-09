Mythical, magic, unique: Ferrari turns 70 in style

It's the black prancing horse's 70th birthday and gleaming Ferraris are out in force in Italy this weekend to celebrate.



It all started when Enzo Ferrari, a racing driver, formed the "Scuderia Ferrari" ("Ferrari Stable") in 1929 and prepared and fielded Alfa Romeo racing cars.



It was not until 1947 that the first Ferrari (125 S) was born -- designed by Ferrari, produced at the Maranello factory and bearing the brand's symbol, a black horse on a yellow background, bordered by the colours of the Italian flag.



The cars were, and still are, reserved for a "happy few" willing and able to shell out at least 150,000 euros ($180,000) -- or over one million euros for limited series editions.



Patience is a must: Ferrari boss Sergio Marchionne said last year the waiting list for a Ferrari 488 was three years.

...