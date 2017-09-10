Greek PM urges IMF to decide on bailout participation by end of year

The International Monetary Fund should decide whether it will fund Greece's current bailout program by the end of the year and help Greece conclude a key bailout review on time, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said Sunday.



Euro zone governments in June approved another 11th-hour credit line for Greece, worth nearly $10 billion, after the IMF said it would join the country's current bailout, the third since 2010, in principle.



The end of the year would be a "reasonable timeframe" for the Fund to decide, he said.



The euro zone and the IMF have loaned Greece about 260 billion euros ($312.86 billion) since 2010 .

...