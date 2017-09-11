China stocks steady, electric vehicle shares lend support

China stocks were steady Monday, as investors cheered the government's plan to look into banning petrol fuel cars while new central bank policies apparently aimed at taming rapid gains in the yuan were also in focus.



China's new-energy auto firms saw shares surge, extending recent strong gains, after a government official said over the weekend that China had begun looking at a ban on traditional petrol-engine cars.



Investors are also assessing the sustainability of China's economic recovery, after data showed government spending rose at its slowest monthly pace in 10 months in August.

