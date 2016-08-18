Decades on, no light at end of dark elecricity tunnel

The Lebanese are destined to endure constant power outages and erratic electricity supplies despite the endless promises of successive energy ministers to boost production by building more plants.



The state-owned Electricite du Liban quickly blames the electricity cuts and deteriorating services on insufficient power plants that should in principle meet the consumption needs of the country.



Former Energy and Water Minister Gebran Bassil awarded contracts to three service providers to carry out maintenance work and collect electricity bills.



A former official at EDL was not surprised by the poor state of electricity in Lebanon.



There are many reasons behind the deterioration of services such as poor management at EDL, lack of transparency, failure to appoint a regulatory authority to supervise the rehabilitation of the energy sector and the inability of all the successive governments to build modern plants that run on gas," Chafic Abi Said told the paper.



He stressed that electricity theft and technical problems represent around 30 percent of the losses at Electricite du Liban.

...