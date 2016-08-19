Three years on, 331 makes headway in startup ecosystem

Circular 331's financial engineering made $615 million available to startups working under the knowledge economy, (4 percent of Lebanese banks' tier 1 equity as at Dec. 2015), with BdL guaranteeing 75 percent of invested funds. Roughly half of those, around $310 million, are currently committed by banks to VC funds, excluding a small amount invested directly by banks in startups without recourse to funds.



BLOM itself has invested $45 million so far in VC funds.



At present, six of the eight VC funds on the market (Impact Fund, Berytech Fund II, Leap, Division one, Cedar Mundi and the Phoenician fund), range in size between $50 million and $70 million, and are targeting startups in their middle/growth stages.



Between them, Lebanese VC funds plan on investing in around 180 companies over the coming five years.



With the three running VC funds having so far deployed 50 percent of their funds on average, the remaining committed but unused funds in the system are estimated at around $210 million. These can finance at least another 200 new startups (40 startups per year), at an average ticket of $1 million.

