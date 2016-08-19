Because of Syria’s war, Lebanon’s tobacco industry is booming

Syria's conflict has caused hundreds of thousands of refugees to flee to Lebanon, putting a huge strain on the Lebanese economy and its already-crumbling infrastructure.



Lebanon is hosting over a million registered Syrian refugees. Unofficially, the number of Syrians who have fled to Lebanon is estimated to be closer to 2 million.



Others were not able to cover market demand after imports of tobacco stopped, leading to a sharp rise in demand for Lebanese cigarettes – particularly Cedars, a brand that is similar to Syria's widely smoked Hamra cigarettes.



Demand in Lebanon is still high, due to the Syrian refugees and the introduction of two new premium labels, Cedars Silver and Cedars Plus, which have taken market share away from expensive imported brands.

