BDL bars dealings with unauthorized money lenders

The Central Bank prohibited all commercial banks and financial institutions from dealing with unlicensed money dealers and money lenders.



According to Circular 432 on August 16, banks and financial institutions are prohibited from conducting off- and on-balance sheet financial and nonfinancial operations with individuals or companies that are not on the Central Bank's lists of authorized money dealers or money lenders and that are active in either business.



The circular also prohibited banks and financial institutions from doing business with the shareholders of money dealing and money lending institutions that are not on the Central Bank's lists.



It also issued Intermediate Circular 410, which prohibits banks and financial institutions from extending loans, directly or indirectly, to money lenders.

