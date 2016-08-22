Zoomaal lends a hand to other startups

They would mainly look for a regular job opportunity or they would run a family business if they were lucky enough to avoid the challenges of finding employment in an oversaturated market.But lately, the circulars issued by the Central Bank of Lebanon encouraging banks to finance startups and the various venture capital funds that emerged throughout the region to support entrepreneurship have encouraged young people to follow their dreams by turning their business ideas into reality rather than settle for a routine job. In some cases, startups themselves found ways to help their peers in getting the needed funds for their projects.



Absi elaborated that Zoomaal does some quality assurance for every single project.



He explained that once a project is successfully funded, Zoomaal gets only a 5 percent fee from the fund amount while the 95 percent goes to the client. He added that Zoomaal is totally safe because if a project does not get the needed amount of fund within a specific time limit, the money will go back to investors.



Zoomaal was founded in 2012 with $400,000 but the website went live in 2013 and the company has shareholders who get shares in return for their investment.



Today, the platform receives around 1,000 projects every month but they do not all go online.

