Khalil to submit 2017 budget to Cabinet

Finance Minister Ali Hasan Khalil Wednesday appealed to ministers and lawmakers to discuss and approve the 2017 draft budget he intends to submit to the Cabinet within the next 48 hours.



Most observers believe that the new draft budget will be put on the back burner and will have the same fate as other bills.



Ministerial sources said last Friday that there were at least three major obstacles that could torpedo the 2017 draft fiscal plan, including the $11 billion spent by former Prime Minister Fouad Siniora's government between 2005 and 2009, the financing of the Special Tribunal for Lebanon and calls for including a long-standing wage-hike bill for civil servants into the budget.

