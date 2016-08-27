Khalil sends 2017 draft budget to Cabinet

Finance Minister Ali Hasan Khalil Friday sent his 2017 draft budget to the Cabinet and urged ministers to pass it. In a brief statement to the press, the minister said that he submitted the 2017 draft budget with supplements to the Cabinet, and hoped that the ministers would review and approve the bill before sending it on to Parliament.



There is serious doubt that the draft budget will be discussed or approved by the Cabinet due to the sharp differences between the ministers over several controversial files.



Lebanon has been without an official budget for more than 10 years.



On a monthly basis, however, the budget deficit in April 2016 fell to 17.72 percent of spending compared to 29.02 percent for April 2015 .

