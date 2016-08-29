Hajj Hasan in Tehran: Banking for industry

U.S. sanctions on Iran will not prevent Lebanon from engaging in financial deals with the country, Industry Minister Hussein Hajj Hasan said Sunday. "Central Bank Gov. Riad Salameh assured me ahead of my visit to Tehran that U.S. sanctions on Iran and the U.S. pressure on Lebanese banks will not impact money transfers between the two countries," he said during a meeting with his Iranian counterpart in Tehran.



Hajj Hasan said his visit was highly important because it aimed to draft a clear strategy for paving the way to opening Iranian banks in Lebanon and vice versa to facilitate money transfers between the countries.



For his part, Iranian Industry, Mine and Trade Minister Mohammad-Reza Nematzadeh praised Lebanon's expertise in the banking sector saying that Iran is looking forward to benefiting from its relation with Lebanon in this area.



Nematzadeh said that Iran has flourished remarkably in the industrial field due to the policies adopted in the country.

...