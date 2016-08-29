Online portal connects companies with freelancers

For this purpose, Loulou Khazen Baz, a 35-year-old entrepreneur, founded Nabbesh, a marketplace aimed at connecting freelancers with employers to cooperate on projects.



Khazen Baz explained the way that Nabbesh works by saying that freelancers are asked to post their profiles and work portfolio on the platform allowing clients to review them and chose job seekers based on their skills, talents and past projects.



Khazen Baz noted that Nabbesh usually transfers the money to freelancers by using Payoneer. which enables people to receive local bank transfers from companies in more than 200 countries directly to their Payoneer account.



Khazen Baz explained that Nabbesh helps clients in some cases in choosing the right freelancers for their projects by doing a screening process such as a phone interview especially with freelancers whose specialties are in great demand.



Khazen Baz believes the huge investment was worth it and big companies are among her top clients such as IBM, TBWA and other multinational firms.

