Lebanon gas potential on par with Cyprus, Israel, Egypt

Lebanon's gas potential off the coast is on par with the discovery of the commodity in Cyprus, Egypt and Israel, a source close to the Petroleum Administration revealed over the weekend.



The source stressed that a small fraction of the gas off the coast could run all of Lebanon's power plants 24 hours a day for the next 25 years.



"If all the power plants in Lebanon were switched to gas, which is clean and cheap energy, then [the country] can operate all these power plants with 0.2 trillion cubic foot per year under the current energy consumption," the source said.



He added that if there was a discovery of 6 TCF in one block, this could supply Lebanon with gas to run all the power plants for the next 25 years, provided that the electricity consumption did not change.



The source said one block can meet the energy needs of Lebanon.



"Once we start exploring the rest of the blocks, Lebanon will have more than enough to meet its energy needs and this will allow the country to export the rest," the source said.



He added that Europe was an ideal export market for Lebanon once the country starts pumping gas from the fields.

...