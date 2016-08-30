BMI predicts higher growth in health insurance

A London-based research group predicted bigger demand for health insurance in Lebanon due to the aging population.



It also projected a 4 to 5 percent growth in life insurance premiums in 2016 .



The report stressed that overall life insurance is better established than in other countries in the MENA region.



The report said that despite the growth in life insurance in Lebanon, the health insurance is still the main driving force for this sector.



It added that there are two factors that help the growth in the health insurance in the future.

